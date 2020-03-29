Lana On Why She Stopped Posting Family Pictures On Social Media

Being a heel in WWE means that you are constantly being targeted by the WWE fans even in today’s age and people go as far as disrespecting your family and friends as well. Lana, who has spent most of her WWE career being a heel, is no stranger to such reactions and she recently revealed that she stopped posting photos of her family because of the same.

The Raw star recently appeared on The Matthew Aaron Show where she recalled an incident which forced her to make the decision to not post photos of her family anymore. Lana recalled that in 2014, they were doing Rocky IV and patriotic people of the United States decided to come to her Instagram:

“Well all of the United States of America decided to come onto my Instagram, and if I would post a picture of my nephew that was like literally three weeks old, they would be like, ‘He’s the ugliest baby in the world! We hope he dies! USA! USA!’. It’s like, oh my God, you are so sick. People are sick, like what is wrong with you.” said Lana. “So I stopped posting anything of my family because… normal people are not as tough as a WWE superstar.”

Lana also talked about heels in the business saying that you cannot have a super good guy or superhero without having a hated villain. She said that you need to be committed to be a good villain and the former NXT star explained that to become a hated villain you have to be selfless and understand that you are going to lose at the end.

Quotes via WrestlingInc