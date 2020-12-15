Lana Pulled From Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV

Raw Superstar Lana has been pulled from Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

During Monday’s WWE Raw, Lana defeated Nia Jax in singles action. After the match, she was attacked by Shayna Baszler and Jax. Jax hit Lana with several leg drops on the blonde beauty, while Baszler stomped on her arm.

According to WWE storylines, Lana was taken to a “local medical facility.” Doctors ruled that she sustained extensive injuries during the attack and has been deemed unable to compete at WWE TLC.

As a result, Asuka will have to find a new tag team partner against Women’s tag team champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Lana recently posted an a video on social media explaining her need to prove herself by becoming a champion at WWE TLC: