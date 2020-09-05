Saturday, September 5, 2020

Lana Reacts To Report About Her Instagram Posts Leading To New WWE Edict

Lana has commented

By Andrew Ravens
Lana
Lana

Lana has given her side to a new report that suggests she caused the final straw to break which led to a new WWE policy. 

Of course, WWE wants talent to cease third party deals by October 2, which means they need to remove themselves from the likes of Cameo, Twitch, etc. WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon sent out a letter to let all talents know about this. 

On Friday night, Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer message board that “the straw that broke the camel’s back” with WWE officials was due to Lana’s Instagram brand deal with Bang Energy Drink. 

In order to get two sides of the story, Lana has taken to her official Twitter account to refute the report. She tweeted out the following: 

“I am not the straw that broke the camel’s back. You know who you are and that is false…but thank you for writing about me…all of you. I am your escape goat.”

There is still confusion about this new policy and whether it includes social media and YouTube. 

Since the reports,  CM Punk, Renee Young, and Mick Foley have commented on the memo. Also, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang called out WWE for the memo. 

