Lana Says ‘Thank You, Next!’ To Rusev Following His WWE Release

Despite her real-life husband being released from WWE earlier this week, Lana has committed to the on-screen storyline between herself, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley.

Lana is still in an on-screen romance with Lashley on WWE programming. Their pairing came off the back of a soap opera-esque storyline that saw her leave Rusev for Lashley. Taking to her Twitter account, Lana shared a video of Rusev yelling at her during a past RAW segment. In it, he is blaming her for his loss to John Cena at WWE’s Payback pay-per-view in 2015.

She accompanied the video with the following caption:

“I hate to be the person in these trying times but let this be a reminder of who @RusevBUL really is !!! #ThankYouRusev …… NEXT !!!!! #thankunext.”

At the time of writing, Rusev has not reacted to Lana’s message.

The last tweet sent out by Rusev was his farewell message to the WWE Universe. It reads, “Thank you All, Rusev out!”

Lashley has previously shared how he was uncertain whether the storyline between the trio would continue. He believed it lacked a definitive conclusion. He recently suffered a loss at WrestleMania 36 to Aleister Black. This came after taking bad advice from Lana, suggesting that the two may eventually be heading split.