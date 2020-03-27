Lance Archer Making In-Ring Debut On Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Lance Archer was announced to be signed with All Elite Wrestling on February 26. The former New Japan pro-Wrestling star was supposed to make his in-ring debut for the company on the March 4 episode of AEW: Dynamite, but the plans were nixed and WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts was debuted on the show instead.

Lance Archer was revealed as the client of Jake Roberts on the March 11 episode of the show, a week later after Jake Robert’s debut.

On this week’s episode of Dynamite, Cody defeated Jimmy Havoc in the opening match of the night. After the match, Jake Roberts appeared on the titantron and told him that The Murderhawk was chomping at the bit to get in the ring and asked Cody to give Archer a chance.

Later on the night, Cody was on commentary where he made the announcement that Archer will make his in-ring debut on next week’s episode of the show. There is no word as of this writing on who will be facing. However, Dustin Rhodes seems to be eager to be in the ring with him as seen by his comments on Twitter.

On the news of Archer’s upcoming in-ring debut, Dustin tweeted, “Jake, you don’t want none of the #Rhodes fam!! You and your #ChickenHawk @LanceHoyt!!” To which Archer replied, “You’ll learn!”

Archer will finally make his in-ring debut for the company on the next week’s episode of Dynamite.

In 2019, Archer had a great run in NJPW with his impressive performances he showcased in the G1 Climax tournament. He also went on to win the IWGP United States Championship. Archer also worked in the WWE from 2009 to 2010 where he appeared on the ECW and SmackDown brands under the ring name of Vance Archer.