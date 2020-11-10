Lance Archer On Origins of “Everybody Dies” & Signing With AEW

Lance Archer is currently the #3 ranked wrestler in AEW’s men’s singles division. So far, his only losses in the promotion have been to Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley. He spoke with Chris Van Vliet recently and talked about his “Everybody Dies” gimmick as well as what led to him signing with AEW.

“There’s kind of that underlying meaning to the phrase ‘Everybody Dies’ that’s like everybody’s career ends at some point. I’ve been lucky and blessed over 20 years now and still going strong and at a top level with a top company in the business of professional wrestling but at some point, it will come to an end. I don’t know when and I don’t plan on it being any time soon,” Archer said on the show.

Lance Archer On Signing With AEW

The Murderhawk was also asked about what led to his signing with AEW last year.

“It was December of 2019 when I had just finished up the New Japan Tag League tour literally two days prior and AEW came to town to Dallas, Texas so I went there just to see some friends and whatnot because there’s a lot of people that I’ve been around the business with and become really good friends with. That was kind of where the seed was planted because people were asking what my situation was. And at that time, my situation with New Japan was that I did not have a full-time contract.”

Archer continued to say that his deal with NJPW was tour by tour and that he had done that for over 8 years. He also expressed he feels quite fortunate with all the places he’s gotten to wrestle throughout his career.

“I’ve worked in a lot of different places from TNA to WWE for a short cup of coffee, I showed up in Ring of Honor a few times, I worked down in Mexico with AAA and different places like that. So I’ve bounced around and been a journeyman to say the least.”

The full interview with Lance Archer can be viewed in the player below: