Lance Archer On Who He’s Interested In Facing In TNT Championship Tournament Finals

AEW's Lance Archer has expressed his interest in facing off against Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara in the finals of the TNT Championship Tournament.

All Elite Wrestling continues its TNT Championship Tournament this week. One of their quarter-final bouts sees Sammy Guevara clash with Darby Allin. Turns out, one wrestler, in particular, will be watching this match closely: Lance Archer.

Archer took to Twitter to share his interest, teasing how it “might be interesting” if he and Guevara were to face each other in the finals. He revealed how, despite both performing in Texas at the same time, he and Guevara have never wrestled each other.

Guevara would see Archer’s message, replying, “I welcome this fight.” Archer, however, was unconvinced.

According to him, Guevara is eager to grapple while he’s “safe at home.” When they’re inside the ropes from each other, “The Murderhawk Monster” believes Guevara may feel differently, stressing how: “your tune will change quickly as I Quicken you!”

Fun fact. @sammyguevara and I have never fought. Even in all our time in TX at the same time. Not once did we square off. Might be interesting if we faced off (well. His face in my chest anyways) in the finals of tha @AEWrestling #TNTChampionshipTournament Find out Wed @AEWonTNT https://t.co/5sz0kLIfDE — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) April 20, 2020

The Journey To Lance Archer & Sammy Guevara In The Finals

Lance Archer advanced in the quarter-finals after defeating Colt Cabana on the April 15 episode of AEW Dynamite. He will face the winner of Dustin Rhodes and Kip Sabian. Both quarter-final matchups take place on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The episode airs tomorrow night on TNT.

Although both men may be interested in facing off, the finals are still a way off. If successful against Allin, Guevara would then have to defeat Cody Rhodes to meet Lance Archer in the finals—assuming Archer defeats the winner of Rhodes/Sabian. The finals are scheduled to take place on May 23 at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.