Lance Archer Responds To Online Trolls And Haters

All Elite Wrestling's newest signing, Lance Archer, has responded to online trolls and haters, telling them they can watch him Wednesday night's on TNT.

Newly signed All Elite Wrestling (AEW) talent Lance Archer has lashed back at online critics. Having teased his interest in multiple promotions including NXT and Ring of Honor, the former IWGP United States Champion eventually signed with AEW.

Taking to Twitter, Archer promised that he doesn’t intend to block social media trolls and haters. Instead, he will simply ignore their very existence. He added how they can catch him performing on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday nights.

“To all the trolls n haters. I will not block you. I will not respond to you. I will not acknowledge your existence. I will ignore you and let you and your maybe 20 followers disappear into insignificance. Buh buh now. Watch me on Wednesdays on TNT and keep hating.”

To all the trolls n haters. I will not block you. I will not respond to you. I will not acknowledge your existence. I will ignore you and let you and your maybe 20 followers disappear into insignificance. Buh buh now. Watch me on Wednesdays on TNT and keep hating. ?? ?? — Lance Hoyt/Archer (@LanceHoyt) March 4, 2020

Lance Archer Is All Elite

Previously addressing his decision to sign a multi-year contract with AEW, Lance Archer said:

“I’ve been in the business for almost half of my life, but with AEW, I’m setting my sights on the best chapter of my career so far. This company champions the creative, competitive and electrifying environment that I’ve been waiting for my whole career. No matter where I go—no matter who steps in front of me—I’m the one you should be afraid of at AEW.”

AEW President Tony Khan added how Lance Archer’s explosive, dynamic and unpredictable nature makes him “perfect for AEW” before noting how “He’s brutal, colorful and will be a factor the minute he steps into the ring.”