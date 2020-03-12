Lance Archer Revealed As Jake Roberts’ Client

After a week of speculation from fans, the client of WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts was revealed as Lance Archer.

The reveal was made during the opening segment of Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Salt Lake City, UT at the Maverik Center on TNT when Cody Rhodes was battling Ortiz in a singles match.

The two men walked through the crowd and were sitting at ringside for the match.

Looking on and analyzing what's going on in the ring.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Qe1CWw8zGV — FITE (@FiteTV) March 12, 2020

Roberts made his All Elite Wrestling debut last week when he did a promo segment with Rhodes about how he didn’t like what the AEW executive was doing.

More specifically, how he was tired of hearing Rhodes complain and had a message for him. This is where he noted that he won’t take on Rhodes but his client will.

Archer was supposed to make his AEW Dynamite debut last week but it was pushed back after late-minute changes to the card.

Archer had a great year in 2019 that was highlighted with impressive performances in the G1 Climax tournament. He also earned his first title under the NJPW banner by winning the IWGP United States Title.

For those who may not recall, Archer, who’s real name is Lance Hoyt, had a run with WWE from 2009 to 2010 where he worked on the ECW and SmackDown brands as Vance Archer.

