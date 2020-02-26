Lance Archer Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW

AEW sent in the following announcement about Lance Archer signing a multi-year deal with the promotion. Archer and AEW President Tony Khan are quoted.

AEW Signs Renowned Wrestler Archer to Multi-Year Deal

February 26, 2020 – All Elite Wrestling today announced a multi-year deal with Lance Archer, a global professional wrestling sensation renowned for his brutal, powerhouse moves including the Blackout and EBD Claw.

Archer, a Texas native and former collegiate quarterback, is also known by his menacing monikers – “The Murderhawk Monster” and “The American Psychopath.” Standing at 6’8” and weighing in at 260 pounds, Archer’s dominating stature and natural athletic prowess have defined his 20-year career.

“I’ve been in the business for almost half of my life, but with AEW, I’m setting my sights on the best chapter of my career so far,” said Lance Archer. “This company champions the creative, competitive and electrifying environment that I’ve been waiting for my whole career. No matter where I go—no matter who steps in front of me—I’m the one you should be afraid of at AEW.”

“Lance Archer is explosive, dynamic and unpredictable, making him perfect for AEW,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “He’s made his mark in every corner of the world. He’s brutal, colorful and will be a factor the minute he steps into the ring.”