Sunday, August 30, 2020

Lance Archer Talks AEW Ratings amid Television Slot Changes

The Murderhawk Monster talks AEW's strong ratings despite the recent changes in timeslot

By Jake Jeremy
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

AEW star Lance Archer recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The ‘Murderhawk Monster’ answered a litany of questions on the show, mostly surrounding AEW’s recent television night moves and how the company have appeared to ‘retain’ their audience.

The Dynamite show had to be moved on a couple of nights due to the NBA coverage on TNT. This meant that there was a Saturday Dynamite show (08/22) and a Thursday Dynamite show (08/27).

- Advertisement -

Typically, when a programme has to change slots it can hurt viewership with television audiences being creatures of habit, they sometimes do not switch to the new timeslot and the rating is downsized. However, the past three weeks ratings show that Dynamite fared extremely well given the move in dates:

12th August: 792,000 and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic
22nd August:: 755,000 and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday)
27th August:  813,000 and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thursday)

Lance Archer on Ratings

Busted Open co-host Bully Ray talked with Lance Archer about the importance of television ratings in the ‘pandemic’ era, and Archer emphatically agreed. “I think you have to be [looking at ratings] in this era of professional wrestling. Being that we’re on TV and that’s what kind of drives the business right now, especially right now. Because there is no live audience? That’s something you have to pay attention to.”

“I think it’s absolutely one of those things that’s discussed [in the locker room], it’s understood, and everybody’s looking at ways to even improve those ratings” Lance Archer continued. “Again, giving the fans new and cool things every single week, new and cool people every single week. That’s what keeps driving those ratings. I think that’s what helped that Saturday rating stay so strong, it was because you never know exactly what you’re going to tune in and see, you know?”

Do you agree with Lance Archer? Let us know in the comments

Trending Articles

AEW

Kenny Omega Comments On WWE Thunderdome Appearance

Kenny Omega, or at the very least an image of him, was visible inside WWE's Thunderdome Friday night on Smackdown.
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (8/28): Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before WWE Payback this Sunday.
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Comments On His Alliance With Paul Heyman

Nearly 24 hours after WWE showed that Paul Heyman had secured his latest client, Roman Reigns commented on the pairing. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Sonya Deville’s WWE Status

Sonya Deville lost a Loser Leaves WWE match at SummerSlam last Sunday. The stipulation and Deville's recent challenges outside of the ring...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Posts Teaser For Possible Retribution Angle At Payback

It appears that there will be some type of angle involving the Retribution group.  The angle may involve the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Lance Archer on Shaquille O’Neal: “I’m gonna kick you in the back of the knee and take your face off your head.”

AEW star Lance Archer recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The ‘Murderhawk Monster’ answered a litany of questions on the show, with...
Read more
AEW

Lance Archer Talks AEW Ratings amid Television Slot Changes

AEW star Lance Archer recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The 'Murderhawk Monster' answered a litany of questions on the show,...
Read more
NXT

Triple H Gives Details On NXT UK Return

The NXT UK brand is returning but things will be a little different. Triple H spoke to Metro recently about the return...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dominik Mysterio on Vince McMahon’s Response To His Debut

Dominik Mysterio made his professional wrestling debut at SummerSlam 2020. The match occurred 15 years after his father Rey Mysterio and Eddie...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Rock Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the actor famous for playing the title role in Black Panther, died recently after secretly battling colon cancer for 4...
Read more
WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Payback

The card for Sunday’s (August 30, 2020) WWE Payback pay-per-view event has been finalized, which means the final odds are out. 
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Comments On His Alliance With Paul Heyman

Nearly 24 hours after WWE showed that Paul Heyman had secured his latest client, Roman Reigns commented on the pairing. 
Read more
AEW

NXT Will Air On Tuesday For The Next 2 Weeks, AEW Returns To Wednesday

NXT will air on Tuesday night at 8pm (Eastern) on the USA Network for the next two weeks. The USA Network...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Blames Bruce Prichard For ‘Comical’ Retribution Storyline

Former WWE writer and polarising figure Vince Russo recently commented on the WWE 'Retribution' angle. The Retribution have...
Read more
Wrestling News

Naomi Reportedly To Receive A Big Push

WWE has reportedly heard much of the social media buzz surrounding Naomi as of late. In recent months, the hashtag "#NaomiDeservesBetter" has...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On “Bungled” WWF Invasion Angle

In 2001, WWE featured the infamous Invasion angle. After both WCW and ECW went out of business, WWE worked them into their...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff On WCW’s Policy For Hiring ECW Wrestlers

Eric Bischoff recently spent some time on his 83 Weeks podcast talking about hiring wrestlers from ECW to bring into WCW. According...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC