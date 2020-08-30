Lance Archer Talks AEW Ratings amid Television Slot Changes

AEW star Lance Archer recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The ‘Murderhawk Monster’ answered a litany of questions on the show, mostly surrounding AEW’s recent television night moves and how the company have appeared to ‘retain’ their audience.

The Dynamite show had to be moved on a couple of nights due to the NBA coverage on TNT. This meant that there was a Saturday Dynamite show (08/22) and a Thursday Dynamite show (08/27).

Typically, when a programme has to change slots it can hurt viewership with television audiences being creatures of habit, they sometimes do not switch to the new timeslot and the rating is downsized. However, the past three weeks ratings show that Dynamite fared extremely well given the move in dates:

12th August: 792,000 and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

22nd August:: 755,000 and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday)

27th August: 813,000 and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Thursday)

Lance Archer on Ratings

Busted Open co-host Bully Ray talked with Lance Archer about the importance of television ratings in the ‘pandemic’ era, and Archer emphatically agreed. “I think you have to be [looking at ratings] in this era of professional wrestling. Being that we’re on TV and that’s what kind of drives the business right now, especially right now. Because there is no live audience? That’s something you have to pay attention to.”

“I think it’s absolutely one of those things that’s discussed [in the locker room], it’s understood, and everybody’s looking at ways to even improve those ratings” Lance Archer continued. “Again, giving the fans new and cool things every single week, new and cool people every single week. That’s what keeps driving those ratings. I think that’s what helped that Saturday rating stay so strong, it was because you never know exactly what you’re going to tune in and see, you know?”

