Lance Archer Talks Chris Jericho as ‘Demogod’ and Locker Room Leader

AEW star Lance Archer recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The ‘Murderhawk Monster’ answered a litany of questions on the show, mostly surrounding AEW’s recent television night moves and how the company have appeared to ‘retain’ their audience.

Lance Archer would also discuss the ‘Demogod’ Chris Jericho. Archer would talk about Jericho’s recent character nuance where he would tout his ratings success; saying how backstage Jericho doesn’t actually ‘broadcast’ the success to the whole locker room but just as an aside if you spoke to him directly.

The ‘Demogod’ character plays on AEW’s success in the 18-49 demographic. The 18-49 demo has been referred to by numerous members of AEW staff as a measuring stick for success; it is the pivotal demo for advertisers and AEW have consistently drawn well in this range, mostly bettering Wednesday night rivals NXT.

“I think if you had your own personal conversation with him [Jericho]? Yeah absolutely” Lance Archer began on the show, discussing the ratings success and Jericho’s approach to it. “It’s not a situation where I think; we’re not all coming together and having a big meeting and going rah rah rah ‘here we are’ and whatnot.”

“Because everybody’s very focused on doing the very best they can at what they’ve got on the show” Lance Archer continued. “If you need to speak to him [Jericho] or anybody that has that information? He will absolutely let you know and keep you abreast of what’s going on and what needs to be done. And he absolutely is one of those locker room leaders when you start talking about it that way.”

