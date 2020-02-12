Lance Archer Teases In-Ring Future, Hints At Options

Former IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer has teased his interest in signing with another wrestling company, hinting at promotions across the world.

Lance Archer has teased his interest in other wrestling promotions in a recent message shared via his Twitter account. Archer, who has recently been wrestling in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) is reportedly not currently under contract with the promotion, allowing him to negotiate with other companies. It was recently reported that Archer was in high-level discussions with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Lance Archer’s Choice

Accompanied by an image of him holding his hand over an open flame, Archer wrote:

“No matter where I end up Nxt. I’ll remain The King of Sports Entertainment Wrestling World, while making an All Elite choice. I’ll absolutely make an Impact but do it with Honor in a Ring of one Major League wrestling promotion from USA to Japan and all over the world!”

Lance Archer recently lost the IWGP United States Championship to Jon Moxley. His defeat took place this past January during Night One of NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 two day event.

The title had initially been vacated due to Moxley’s inability to make it to Japan thanks to Typhoon Hagibis last October. Lance Archer would step into an impromptu matchup against Juice Robinson at King of Pro Wrestling. He would emerge victorious, claiming his first-ever major singles championship in the process.