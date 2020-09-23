Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Lance Archer Tests Positive For COVID-19, Jon Moxley Reacts

By Michael Reichlin
Lance Archer
Lance Archer (Photo: AEW)

All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Murderhawk Monster posted a message on social media Wednesday afternoon announcing the diagnosis.

Archer says that after he returned home from AEW’s most recent TV taping, he returned home and learned that a family member was ill. He found out later a friend who had been around that family member had contracted the virus.

“While at home, now I’ve also gotten sick tested positive,” Archer revealed. “I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks.”

It remains to be seen if he will be healthy enough to be back in the ring in just two weeks time. The status of Lance Archer’s AEW title match against Jon Moxley at the Dynamite Anniversary show on October 14th is now in question..

Lance Archer will be unable to wrestle on this week’s AEW Dynamite. He was scheduled to team up with Ricky Starks and Brian Cage against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Will Hobbs.

We wish Lance Archer a full and speedy recovery.

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley wasted no time in posting his own reaction on social media. Molxey tweeted that he’ll be defending the gold tonight on Dynamite.

Eddie Kingston took notice of Moxley’s declaration. Kingston has been angling for a title shot, claiming that he was never eliminated from the Casino Battle Royal match at All Out. Lance Archer won that bout to earn the shot at Moxley.

AEW President Tony Khan has since announced that Eddie Kingston will in fact get his shot at Jon Moxley tonight on Dynamite.

