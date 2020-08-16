Sunday, August 16, 2020

Lance Storm Clarifies Comments On Intergender Wrestling

Lance Storm believes intergender wrestling should stop.

By Ian Carey

Lance Storm recently caused some controversy due to statements he made regarding intergender wrestling. Storm says that he has spoken with many female wrestlers who are uncomfortable with such matches but are afraid to speak up due to feeling as though it could cost them bookings.

Storm recently appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio and clarified his comments.

“The vast majority, I won’t say all but so many of the girls that came through (his school) when class was getting to the end, so many of them said ‘I’m not really comfortable with this inter gender thing, am I going to have to do that?'” Storm said.

“I would tell them the same thing I’d tell guys that are like ‘I’m not really comfortable with the idea of getting color, do I have to do that?’ The answer is you can always say no but you have to realize that that could hurt your chances of ever getting booked again.”

Storm also spoke about some wrestlers who disagreed with his stance when he came out with his comments last week.

“I was annoyed at the higher-end women in the business that jumped out with ‘oh but I really like doing it!’ And it’s like yeah, but it’s not about you.”

Lance Storm On Intergender Wrestling in WWE vs At Independent Shows

Storm then said he’s more concerned with intergender wrestling on the indie scene than in a bigger company. This is due to WWE having a human resource department and agents whereas independent shows do not have people in these roles.

“If you’re in WWE. Like if Nia Jax wanted to end up having a match with Pat Buck. Does anybody think there’s going to be some sexual harassment or pressure there? Of course not.”

Storm also said that he’s spoken with male students who were uncomfortable with intergender matches as well.

He also spoke about the idea that getting rid of intergender wrestling would take away opportunities for women in the business.

“I disagree because if intergender is not an acceptable booking practice, especially at the indy level, you have to book more women.”

