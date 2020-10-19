Monday, October 19, 2020

Lance Storm Isn’t A Fan Of Miro’s Character Direction in AEW

Former WWE Producer Lance Storm has explained why he isn't a fan of Miro's current character direction in AEW.

By Steve Russell
Miro
Miro (Photo: AEW)

Former WWE Producer Lance Storm hasn’t been too impressed with how All Elite Wrestling has been utilizing one of its latest signings, Miro.

Storm shared his thoughts on AEW’s use of the former WWE Superstar during a recent appearance on the Figure Four Daily podcast. He revealed how he’s personally “not a fan” of Miro’s current character direction. Storm did, however, acknowledge how he’s not necessarily representative of AEW’s target audience.

- Advertisement -

He argued how, if AEW were able to put on shows with full arenas, fans “would get a far better feel on how the Miro presentation is working.” Storm explained how the lack of live fans means pro wrestling is missing a vital “barometer to which you gauge what was working.”

Lance Storm On Real Life Interests Weakening On-Screen Characters

Lance Storm explained how he’s always been a fan of powerhouse wrestlers like Miro, juxtaposing his current gimmick with how Rusev was portrayed in WWE. To him, showcasing real life interests with onscreen characters can potentially weaken a wrestler’s gimmick.

“Tying him up in a wedding angle and playing video games, which may be who he really is, I’m not a big fan of. I think it’s very much like when they did the personality type profile thing with Finn Balor in NXT when they showed him playing with his Legos. I’m like, ok, he may really play with Legos, but the demon Finn Balor shouldn’t be playing with Legos. I thought he was a cool badass and now I think he is a guy that plays with Legos.”

Although he knows Miro has interests outside of pro wrestling, Storm would rather see them kept separate from his AEW character.

He explained how he’d much rather see a “big badass Miro” instead of the version “hanging out with Kip Sabian playing video games.”

Storm then stressed how he is aware he may not be the kind of viewer AEW is targetting. He acknowledged how he’s barely in the over 50+ demographic versus the younger demo that is so crucial to AEW’s ratings.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

