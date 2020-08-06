Lance Storm Says Inter-Gender Matches Should Stop

Lance Storm has been on Twitter today talking about inter-gender wrestling. Storm says that he has heard from many women who are uncomfortable taking part in such matches. He continued to say that these women often go along with the bookings as inter-gender matches have become the norm.

“I see some discussion on intergender wrestling matches again. In light of #SpeakingOut I think these matches have to stop. I’ve heard from so many women who were uncomfortable doing these but felt obligated to get booked because these matches were accepted ‘norms,'” Storm Tweeted.

“I sat with countless female students/wrestlers and had long conversations with them about their struggles on the Indy scene and being pressured into these matches came up a lot. Claiming I dont pay attention is such an ignorant statement,” Storm said in another Tweet.

Storm has been responding to people critical of his opinion online.

Well explain that to the women who came to me who said they were very uncomfortable having to wrestle man, especially ones they didn’t know, but felt pressured to in order to get booked. https://t.co/2lZ5olNYKq — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 6, 2020

Storm has had a hand in training some of the top female athletes in wrestling today. With that being said, his comments do run counter to what has been said by others regarding inter-gender wrestling. Storm says this is because those who are opposed to inter-gender wrestling or uncomfortable taking part in the matches are afraid to speak up about it.

Again you are completely missing the point. Those who support it got booked so they are out spoken. Those opposed won’t speak out because they fear Not getting booked. https://t.co/EAoDYHsmwb — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 6, 2020

Storm also responded to a fan who said that it should be up to the women to decide. He responded that the pressure would still be there for the women to perform in such matches even if it was presented to them as optional.

“The pressure is there to force those who don’t want to do it. Especially when the women are green and are terrified to say no to what is asked of them by the Booker/promoter,” Storm Tweeted.

Speaking out illustrated that men in wrestling to often don’t conduct themsleves professionally. I’m suggesting removing one of the element which puts pressure on women to do things they are uncomfortable with. One that was a frequent tool of the guy most accused in Speaking out https://t.co/PT5W7UfOQj — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 6, 2020

