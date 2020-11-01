Laredo Kid Joining MLW, Title Unification Match In The Works

AAA World Cruiserweight champion Laredo Kid is joining Major League Wrestling (MLW) for #TheRestart.

Laredo Kid is one of the top luchadores in all of pro wrestling. He is interested in unifying AAA’s Cruiserweight title with the MLW World Middleweight championship, currently held by Myron Reed.

SEScoops can confirm that an inter-promotional unification match is currently in the works and likely to happen in the months ahead.

Laredo Kid made his debut for MLW last year. He’s wrestled for Impact Wrestling, AEW and even had a WWE tryout back in 2015, when he and Sammy Guevara lost to Los Matadores (Primo and Epico).

MLW returns Wednesday, November 18th with the premiere of MLW Fusion on Fubo Sports and YouTube. The Wednesday episodes replay (and premiere on national television) Saturday nights at 10pm ET on beIN SPORTS.

