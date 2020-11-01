Sunday, November 1, 2020

Laredo Kid Joining MLW, Title Unification Match In The Works

By Michael Reichlin
Laredo Kid
Laredo Kid

AAA World Cruiserweight champion Laredo Kid is joining Major League Wrestling (MLW) for #TheRestart.

Laredo Kid is one of the top luchadores in all of pro wrestling. He is interested in unifying AAA’s Cruiserweight title with the MLW World Middleweight championship, currently held by Myron Reed.

- Advertisement -

SEScoops can confirm that an inter-promotional unification match is currently in the works and likely to happen in the months ahead.

Laredo Kid made his debut for MLW last year. He’s wrestled for Impact Wrestling, AEW and even had a WWE tryout back in 2015, when he and Sammy Guevara lost to Los Matadores (Primo and Epico).

MLW returns Wednesday, November 18th with the premiere of MLW Fusion on Fubo Sports and YouTube. The Wednesday episodes replay (and premiere on national television) Saturday nights at 10pm ET on beIN SPORTS.

Multiple Former WWE Stars Worked MLW’s Recent Tapings

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/30): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Survivor Series Qualifiers

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Jey Uso battled Daniel Bryan in a Survivor Series Qualifying match in...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Sting’s WWE Status After His Merchandise Was Pulled

Fans picked up on how Sting no longer has a page on the WWE Shop website.  This means that...
Read more
WWE

Behind The Scenes WWE ThunderDome Video Shows Banned Image List

WWE transformed the Amway Center back in August ahead of SummerSlam to turn it into the ThunderDome.  No fans...
Read more
Wrestling News

Several WWE Superstars Reportedly Confronted Vince McMahon About Twitch Ban

Several Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of the WWE roster have shut down this week. AJ Styles, Mia Yim, Zelina...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige ‘Cannot Deal’ With WWE Anymore: “I Broke My Neck Twice For This Company”

Paige is not happy with WWE's recent policy of assuming ownership of the Twitch accounts owned and operated by members of its...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

MLW

Laredo Kid Joining MLW, Title Unification Match In The Works

AAA World Cruiserweight champion Laredo Kid is joining Major League Wrestling (MLW) for #TheRestart. Laredo Kid is one of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Heath Comments On Injury Suffered At Bound For Glory

Heath was injured during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Impact Wrestling's Bound For Glory PPV last weekend. Early reports on...
Read more
WWE

Latest On Sting’s WWE Status After His Merchandise Was Pulled

Fans picked up on how Sting no longer has a page on the WWE Shop website.  This means that...
Read more
WWE

Behind The Scenes WWE ThunderDome Video Shows Banned Image List

WWE transformed the Amway Center back in August ahead of SummerSlam to turn it into the ThunderDome.  No fans...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/30): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, Survivor Series Qualifiers

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Jey Uso battled Daniel Bryan in a Survivor Series Qualifying match in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Script For Friday’s WWE SmackDown Was Finished Late

Heading into Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown there wasn’t much announced in advance for it and there’s a good reason as to...
Read more
WWE

Rey Mysterio Comments On How Much Longer He Plans To Wrestle

Rey Mysterio has had a long and successful career in the pro wrestling business.  With the future WWE Hall...
Read more
WWE

Details On How Recent WWE Performance Center COVID-19 Outbreak Started

Last week word broke that WWE was dealing with another outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests within their developmental system. 
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC