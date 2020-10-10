Lars Sullivan Returns On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Lars Sullivan has made his return to WWE television after being on the sidelines for the first time in 16 months.

He did so during Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX after Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy defeated John Morrison & The Miz in a tag team match.

After the match, Sullivan walked down to the ring inside of Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center. He attacked Miz, Hardy, and Riddle to stand tall to close out the segment.

Sullivan underwent knee surgery in June 2019. At the time, his return was not expected to happen until this year, which is what happened.

He had been out of the ring after he was dealing with a knee injury. It was believed to be an injury that would cause him to be out for 6-9 months, which meant his original timetable was in December or around WrestleMania 36 season.

Interesting enough there was no word on whether the injury delayed his return or it came down to a creative situation as he was posting videos of him working out since February.

Prior to the injury, he was slated to get a monster push.