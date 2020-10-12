Lars Sullivan’s First Match In Over One Year Set For WWE SmackDown

Lars Sullivan is slated to work his first match since suffering an injury that had put him on the sidelines.

WWE confirmed on Monday evening that “The Freak” will take on Jeff Hardy in a singles match on Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Sullivan had knee surgery in June 2019.

Sullivan just made his return last week on SmackDown after Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy defeated John Morrison & The Miz in a tag team match. Sullivan laid out everyone to stand tall to close out the segment.

WWE has already confirmed some other matches for this episode of SmackDown from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.

The New Day will team up against Cesaro, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura. This match is being hyped as The New Day’s farewell as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted to RAW while Big E will remain on SmackDown.

The biggest match is Roman Reigns defending the Universal Championship against Braun Strow, which will likely be the main event. This comes just a few weeks before Reigns defends the title against Jey Uso at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event later this month.