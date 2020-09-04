Friday, September 4, 2020

Latest On Daniel Bryan’s Absence From WWE TV

There's also no word on when Daniel Bryan will be back

By Andrew Ravens

Daniel Bryan has been absent from WWE television since June. 

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there’s still no word yet on when Bryan will be back.

The former WWE Champion being away from the TV tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando was likely a COVID-19 precautionary measure as it was around the time that his wife Brie Bella was in the latter her pregnancy with their second child. 

Brie had gone on record by expressing concerns about Bryan working during the coronavirus pandemic due to his weakened immune system. There’s speculation that he could be coming back in the near future as it’s been a month since Brie gave birth. 

WWE has also bumped up its COVID-19 testing and moved to hold shows out of the Amway Center in Orlando. Since the move, wrestlers who had been hiatus such as Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn have returned to work. 

Bryan joined the SmackDown writing team in July and reportedly has significant creative influence. He hasn’t wrestled since June 12 where he lost to AJ Styles in the Intercontinental Title tournament finals 

