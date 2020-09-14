Monday, September 14, 2020

Latest On Dominik Mysterio’s Push In WWE

Here's how WWE officials feel about Dominik Mysterio

Dominik and Rey Mysterio

It’s no secret that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon is high on Dominik Mysterio. 

Although he’s still new to WWE let alone the pro wrestling business, he has been positioned as one of the top stars on Monday Night RAW. 

According to PWinsider.com, WWE officials consider Dominik to be in the top 25%, or one of the top 3 or 4 babyfaces on RAW. It was noted that he has impressed officials so far in his tenure. Thus, with him being so highly regarded in the company, his push will continue. 

He has wrestled just 5 matches since making his in-ring debut. His first official match was a Street Fight with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam last month. 

WWE booked the son of Rey Mysterio his first-ever Steel Cage match against Rollins on Monday’s episode of RAW on the USA Network as a way to boost viewership when the show goes up against two NFL games on ESPN. 

Over the weekend, the WWE Network released the new WWE Day Of documentary on SummerSlam. During it, the footage was shown of how McMahon was impressed with Mysterio’s match. 

He thanked Vince for the opportunity when he returned to the Gorilla Position after the loss to Rollins. The WWE boss congratulated him on the performance.

