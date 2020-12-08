Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Latest On Eva Marie’s Status With WWE

Latest updates on Eva Marie after earlier reports about her potential comebacks

By Anutosh Bajpai
Eva Marie. Image Credit: WWE.com
Eva Marie. Image Credit: WWE.com

The reports of Eva Marie possibly returning to WWE first came out in October and at the time it was said that she could be returning to the company within a few weeks.

However, we haven’t heard much about the female star since then and a couple of months have passed without either WWE or the star herself providing any confirmation of her return.

In an update, PWinsider is reporting that Eva Marie is listed as part of the WWE roster internally but the former NXT star has not been assigned to a brand.

The Total Divas star had undergone the required medical testing for her WWE return and the report reveals that she has been seen at the WWE Performance Center a number of times since September.

Eva Marie signed a development contract with WWE back in 2013 and she was promoted to the main roster after just 2 weeks of formal training.

She stayed with the promotion till 2017 and had a run in NXT in 2015-2016 as well but the female star never won any titles during her tenure with the company.

While the signs still point towards a WWE return for Marie, there doesn’t seem to be a locked timetable for it. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if the company holds off her comeback for some big occasion such as the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

