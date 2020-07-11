Latest On Kenny Omega’s Push In AEW

Last year, Kenny Omega was the second biggest wrestler to sign with AEW just behind Chris Jericho.

He was coming off highly praised matches for his efforts in NJPW where he was a top star for them. However, he has found a lack of success as a singles competitor in All Elite Wrestling. As a result, the direction of Omega’s character in AEW has been criticized by fans.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW decided to book him in his first year as someone who could help build other talent and strengthen the tag team division.

Part of the idea set out by All Elite Wrestling was due to them wanting to build a foundation before he becomes a top star for them in year two. Meltzer added this might still be the direction AEW takes with Omega although plans may have changed.

Omega is aware of the criticism from fans about his singles career in AEW to the point where he has addressed fans over it. He has stated in the past that just because his career might not be what it was in NJPW doesn’t mean he’s not finding success elsewhere.

Outside of the ring, he’s also in charge as an executive for the women’s division.