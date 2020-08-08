Latest On Plans For This Year’s WWE Draft

News broke earlier this month that WWE is planning a draft for this year, but the date has changed several times.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the current plan is to hold the Draft in October, which had been previously reported about.

There would be two dates with one Draft show for RAW and another for SmackDown.

As noted, there was a plan to do it in August because WWE officials felt a change was needed because of declining ratings. However, if they did it then it would mess up plans for SummerSlam.

As of last week, WWE wanted to do the draft in late August after SummerSlam, but that got nixed once WWE planned to do a second pay-per-view a week after SummerSlam so then it was moved to September.

That of course was changed and the plan is for the Draft to happen in October. As seen above, things in WWE change all of the time due to Vince McMahon.

Draft shows typically do better in the ratings for that week, but if the RAW Underground idea works and helps build viewership then WWE is less likely to move up the date for the Draft.