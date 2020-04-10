Latest On Possible WWE NXT Japan Expansion

It appears that WWE’s hope of expanding in the Japanese market might have increased due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE’s place in Japan has once again changed because of the virus. In fact, this time, the virus might cause them to benefit from it.

Last year it was documented that WWE had been making moves in the country because they’re planning to launch the next NXT brand there and opening up the Japan Performance Center just like they did in the UK.

The original goal was for WWE to launch the brand this year but with the coronavirus taking over the world, there’s no word yet on how it will impact the plans.

However, it was noted in the report that it seems to be inevitable that WWE will have the NXT Japan brand and Performance Center. Now, it all comes down to working everything out.

Prior to the virus, no promotion wanted to sell to WWE but now some companies in Japan are suffering from tough financial times due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Thus, it’s turned into a buyers market. Promotions are more willing to do so now, which could see WWE buy a local infrastructure in order to be a competitive force in the market.

Finally, Meltzer stated that with MMA no longer being a threat to NJPW, the only thing able to threaten New Japan Pro Wrestling would be WWE. Meltzer added that the odds are significantly higher for a deal to be made.

WWE was in talks with Pro Wrestling NOAH to buy the company last year and WWE was still having talks with All Japan Pro Wrestling as of early March.

NXT Japan Rumored, WWE’s Talks To Purchase Pro Wrestling NOAH