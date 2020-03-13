Latest On Rob Gronkowski’s Status With WWE

More news regarding Rob Gronkowski reportedly signing with WWE has surfaced online.

The first news of this story broke earlier this week thanks to a report by The Wrap, who noted that the former NFL player had signed with WWE.

Per the report, he will be making his SmackDown on FOX debut during the March 20 episode from New Orleans.

It was also added that he would be making an appearance at WrestleMania 36 to begin a storyline that will lead to a match at an upcoming pay-per-view event.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Gronk’s role at WrestleMania is still being decided and an appearance is not a lock at this point.

What is known is the fact that he’s expected to wrestle at least a few matches under his WWE contract. It’s likely that he will step into the squared circle to wrestle at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Boston from the TD Garden.

The idea for him wrestling at the show is due to him getting a good reaction and likely help attendance as he played his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots. His opponent at this show is unknown.

