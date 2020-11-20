Friday, November 20, 2020

Latest On Seth Rollins Taking Time Away From WWE

Here’s how long Rollins is expected to be away from the company.

By Andrew Ravens
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins (Photo: WWE)

Seth Rollins is expected to take some time off from WWE, but for his fans, the good news is that he won’t be gone for long. 

It was reported last week that WWE has planned for Rollins to take some time off next month to be with Becky Lynch as their first child is set to be born. 

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rollins isn’t expected to miss much ring time. In fact, the belief is Rollins will be back on WWE TV fairly quickly. 

As of this writing, there is still no word on the exact date that Rollins’ break will start, but it was indicated that he will be off for the month of December. 

With this timeline, it could put him back in time for the Royal Rumble build in January and the beginning of WrestleMania 37 season. As it stands right now, WrestleMania is still expected to take place in late March. 

WWE booked Rollins in a singles match against Murphy on Friday Night SmackDown. He’ll also work the Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match against Team RAW as he’ll be on Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. 

It’s been reported that WWE rushed this singles match and rushed to the blow-off to the Rey Mysterio feud on last week’s SmackDown due to Rollins taking time off. 

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Release Pregnancy Photoshoot

