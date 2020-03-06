Latest On The Revival’s WWE Status, Original Elimination Chamber Plans

Some interesting news has surfaced online that involves The Revival and where things stand regarding their future in the company.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder were originally slated to be featured in SmackDown Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match this Sunday at the pay-per-view event.

However, Lucha House Party replaced them in the contest. This was done as part of taking The Revival off of television.

Plans change all the time in WWE but as of now, the plan is to keep them in the same spot as guys like Jon Moxley and Matt Hardy before they left the company.

According to the report, the tag team is leaving the company next month when their contracts expire.

This comes after reports surfaced about Wilder and Dawson retaining the services of the same lawyer who handles trademarks for wrestlers in AEW. The belief is that The Revival will be headed to AEW when they’re free agents.

The Miz and John Morrison, The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and Lucha House Party are slated to work the Elimination Chamber Match.

Booker T Offers Advice To The Revival: “Take The Money”