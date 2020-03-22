Latest On WWE Negotiating With ESPN For Potential Streaming Deal

WWE is still looking to land a new streaming deal with ESPN, but negotiations are still underway.

In February, Dave Meltzer reported that the talks would be in regards to WWE content airing on the ESPN+ service. The deal would see WWE sell their rights to air pay-per-views on ESPN+ in order to get more money than what they earn through the WWE Network.

Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that while the two sides have been talking, they are “far apart on money” because WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon wants a higher number than what UFC got from ESPN.

Meltzer didn’t share the exact number but it was noted it wasn’t expected to be a big $100+ million deal. It all comes down to the unsteady climate and how much revenue from advertisements that ESPN can get.

While WWE is talking with ESPN, there are other streaming services that could be options for WWE. These partners include DAZN and NBC’s Peacock service.

The Peacock service will launch later this year and some people think this would be the best bet for WWE.

The situation for such a move of WWE selling PPV rights is due to the subscription numbers for the WWE Network continuing to decrease.

