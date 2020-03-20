Latest On WWE Taping Schedule, WrestleMania Status Being Kept Quiet

WWE is trying to keep the status of WrestleMania quiet

An update on WWE’s taping schedule for Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown has surfaced online.

Following the news on Thursday that the company is planning an “ambitious” taping schedule for the shows, Dave Meltzer shared some additional details in a recent post on F4Wonline.com.

It’s believed WWE will tape the two SmackDown episodes over the next two days, then air a live RAW episode on Monday and tape the March 30th show on Tuesday. It’s also possible that WWE will air older content on these shows in order to fill time.

This would be done as a way to reduce the amount of in-ring matches due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. This would keep physicality between the talents to a minimum.

Regarding WrestleMania 36, POST Wrestling was the first to report that WWE had considered taping both nights of WrestleMania while another source was unsure if that was the plan.

The latest on the status of WrestleMania is that it will likely be taped but it was noted that decision is being kept secret. In fact, very few in the company are in the loop on the WrestleMania live vs. taped decision including most of the talent.

POST Wrestling is now reporting that there has been an internal memo going around WWE HQ about how to promote WrestleMania 36 on the WWE Network.

This memo notes to avoid tag lines such as “live on WWE Network” and/or “streaming live.” Instead, WWE wants to promote the event as “Too Big for One Night.”

Clearly, WWE wants to leave the word “live” out of promotional material. Just because this memo was sent out doesn’t mean that the decision to tape has been made just yet.

