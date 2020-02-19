Latest Update On The Big Show’s Status

It appears that the Big Show will be used more extensively in the coming time

It appears that WWE is planning to use former World Champion The Big Show a bit more extensively in the coming weeks as he is booked for a number of upcoming WWE events.

Per reports from PWinsider, the Monster Sized Athlete was backstage for this week’s episode of Raw but he wasn’t used on the show. He is now booked for the following episodes of Red Branded Show:

February 24 from Winnipeg

March 2 from Brooklyn

March 9 from Washington, DC

March 16 from Pittsburgh

The Big Show is also expected to be backstage for the upcoming Super Showdown event from Saudi Arabia on February 27 but it’s not known what he will be doing at the event.

The former World Champion returned to WWE programming after a two-year hiatus last month and he got involved in the feud between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins.

Show competed in the first-ever Fist Fight during the January 13 episode of Monday Night Raw. He was once again taken off of the WWE programming after this but Kevin Owens had announced that the Attitude Era star will return eventually.

Big Show is currently being advertised to face Seth Rollins at the mentioned shows so while there is no update on the plans for his future, it’s likely that he will continue his rivalry with the Architect and his crew when he returns to WWE TV.