Leaked Email Provides Insight On Matt Riddle, WWE & Candy Cartwright Legal Issues

Matt Riddle’s legal team recently stated they plan on filing a civil suit against a person who accused him of sexual misconduct during the #SpeakingOut movement. Also recently, Candy Cartwright’s (wrestling name of Matt Riddle’s accuser) legal team announced they were filing suit against WWE, Matt Riddle, and EVOLVE to the tune of $10 million each.

As of this writing, there is no evidence that either side has actually filed their announced civil suits, however.

When asked for comment about Cartwright’s lawsuit, WWE stated: “WWE has not been served with a lawsuit by Ms. Tavel. However, if served, we will vigorously defend ourselves and contest it.”

Leaked Email Provides Insight On Candy Cartwright Legal Action Against WWE

David Bixenspan, formerly of Deadspin and now of the Babyfaces v. Heel newsletter, published an article recently that includes a screenshot of a leaked email from NXT Extra Talent Liaison, Drake Wuertz. The email is from Wuertz to Cartwright and appears to state that WWE was cancelling her booking due to her having past issues with a member of the WWE roster.

Here is what the leaked email reads (punctuation added for clarity):

“Samantha, I regret to inform you that we will have to cancel your booking for this Wednesday, February 5th as well as March 4th. Apparently, there were some past issues I wasn’t aware of with you and one of our talent that would not make for an ideal work environment. Good luck to you in your career.”

The email appears to give credence to the idea that Cartwright suffered losses in her career and financially as a result of her issues with Riddle. This does not necessarily guarantee her legal recourse, however.

The alleged leaked email is below:

If he was willing to write *to Candy Cartwright* from *his WWE corporate email* that he was cancelling her bookings for a reason that can easily be read as "because you and Matt Riddle have a history," then imagine what he may have said in internal emails and text messages. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) October 9, 2020