Leon Ruff, Johnny Gargano & Triple H React To NXT North American Title Change

Leon Ruff scored a shocking win over Johnny Gargano on Wednesday’s NXT to capture the brand’s North American Championship. Ruff noted on Twitter that the victory was one of the greatest moments of his life.

WWE NXT Results & Takeaways (11/11)

The match came about when Gargano spun a wheel with various NXT wrestlers’ names on it to determine who he would defend the title against. In what turned out to be a short match, Ruff scored the victory with a crucifix driver after Damian Priest came out and distracted Gargano.

You can see footage from the Ruff vs. Gargano match here, in case you missed it on television.

Triple H congratulated Leon Ruff on his big win. In a memorable moment after the match, the North American Championship fell off Leon Ruff when he raised his hands in victory. Triple H joked, “That’s why we don’t call it a belt.”

Johnny Gargano was livid after his short title reign came to a dramatic conclusion. WWE released the following video Gargano complaining to NXT General Manager William Regal.

Overall, this was a pretty hot angle for NXT and an effective way to catapult newcomer Leon Ruff into prominence.