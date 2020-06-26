Ligero and Travis Banks Reportedly Released By WWE

It is being reported that Travis Banks and Ligero are gone from WWE. Both NXT UK wrestlers are alleged to have committed offenses as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. WWE has not commented publicly on the matter. News of Ligero’s release was first reported by PW Insider.
El Ligero first debuted in WWE in 2018. He wrestled in the tournament to determine who would faced United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne.
Travis Banks’ case as part of the #SpeakingOut movement received much attention. He is alleged to have been involved in a relationship with Millie McKenzie when she was only 17 years old and he was her trainer. Banks is 13 years older than McKenzie is. She would turn down a contract offer to be apart of the NXT UK brand in 2019.
Banks released the following statement in the wake of the allegations:
“Millie was a trainee of mine at Fight Club: Pro. She was also a close personal friend. We would be at shows together, attend the same social events, travel together and hang out at the wrestlers house where I was living.”
The relationship broke down between both parties and it ended. After it ended we agreed to talk it out. We apologized to each other for any individual actions behind the relationship breakdown. After seeing these comments, I can only repeat my apology.”