Monday, October 19, 2020

Lillian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” Podcast Coming To The WWE Network

Lillian Garcia's podcast "Chasing Glory" is headed to the WWE Network.

By Ian Carey
Lilian Garcia
Lilian Garcia

WWE and Lillian Garcia have announced that the longtime ring announcer’s podcast “Chasing Glory” is headed to the WWE Network. The show will be available on the free version of WWE’s streaming service. Garcia’s podcast heading to the WWE Network is just the latest in a series of shows that are doing the same.

“I’m proud to announce that my show, ‘Chasing Glory’ will now appear on the WWE NETWORK!!! That’s right! You will now be able to see it on the FREE side of the Network beginning Monday, October 26!!”

Garcia commented on her decision to start the show in 2016 after leaving WWE.

“Since departing the WWE in 2016, I reflected on what would be next, and it didn’t take long to know the next chapter would be to create positive impact in the world! That is exactly what has happened with “Chasing Glory” as the very real stories of my WWE colleagues, athletes, entertainers and entrepreneurs have impacted millions around the world! On the show, they have had the freedom to express who they are, feel connected to one another, and leave the listeners empowered.”

WWE Network To Feature Several New Podcasts & Shows

In addition to Lillian Garcia’s podcast headed to the WWE Network, so too will the “Swerve City” podcast by Isiah “Swerve” Scott. he noted the show will have a bigger budget as well.

Sam Roberts is also set to host a new show on the WWE Network. This will not be a different version of his podcast but an entirely different show, however. His new show will premiere Thursday morning.

All 3 podcasts are currently hosted in video form on YouTube and on various podcast platforms. They will be available in video once debuting on the WWE Network as well.

A new episode of Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” will also premiere next month. The Undertaker will return to Austin’s show as part of the “30 Days of the Deadman” series announced recently.

Garcia released the below teaser video for her show:

Lillian Garcia's "Chasing Glory" Podcast Coming To The WWE Network

