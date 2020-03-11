Lio Rush Addresses His Time Away From WWE, Future Goals

NXT Superstar Lio Rush has shared how he isn't afraid of hard work during a recent interview that also touched on his hiatus away from WWE.

NXT Superstar Lio Rush recently joined Sports Illustrated for an interview. During their conversation, Rush opened up about his six-month hiatus from WWE before sharing his future goals in the company. He also touched on his musical ambitions outside of the squared circle.

“Craved for Blood began during my time away from the WWE when my mind was in a tenuous space, all over the place, and that’s the vibe that created the song, I went through a negative place, and I worked to harness that and put it in the song,” Rush said.

“The entire song is a code that people have to crack, A line that means a lot to me is, ‘These tricky minds deep inside, we all think alike.’ Every job has its stresses, and the entertainment field is stressful. People need to find a release. A creative outlet for me outside of wrestling is my music.”

Lio Rush On His Time Away

Following his time away from WWE, Lio Rush admitted that his return was “pretty special.” He reflected on his first run in NXT, noting that he only had a short time there.

“Some people were surprised I am a wrestler after they were only used to seeing me beside Bobby Lashley as a manager on Monday Night Raw. People know I can talk on the mic, but I want to show the world I can do it all. It’s special to be back wrestling, and I want to show I am one of the best wrestlers in the world.”

When it comes to his future goals, Rush is focused on creating a bigger name for himself. He also wants to highlight that he is a hard worker and is ready for whatever may come, noting “I’m prepared for anything that comes my way.”