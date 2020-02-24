Lio Rush Says 205 Live Should Be Treated Better

Former Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush recently held a Q&A session on Twitter where he answered questions related to his next album, his favorite feud and more.

When asked why he loves wrestling, the former Champion explained that he grew up watching the business and it’s the only thing that makes him feel like a kid once again:

“I grew up watching wrestling as a kid. It was the only thing that made me feel like a kid again the older I got. I try to remind myself this every day.”

The NXT star also made some interesting comments about the state of 205 Live when a fan asked him if the Cruiserweight Exclusive Show should have its own Takeover Style events.

Rush replied to this question from the fan with a remark on the current state of the series and said that he thinks 205 Live should be treated better as a whole. You can check out his comments in the tweet below:

I think @WWE205Live should be treated better as a whole. https://t.co/ZQMDo2K9P3 — Lio (@itsLioRush) February 24, 2020

I grew up watching wrestling as a kid. It was the only thing that made me feel like a kid again the older i got. I try to remind myself this everyday. https://t.co/B36RWmKL11 — Lio (@itsLioRush) February 23, 2020

If i didn’t train at @MCWWrestling , i wouldn’t be where i am today in my wrestling career. https://t.co/9PPHFjPLGa — Lio (@itsLioRush) February 23, 2020

Lio Rush has previously been subject to reports of backstage heat and he had made a number of headlines last year by publically criticizing his WWE pay and financial status while being under contract with the company.

In light of his previous controversies, it’s debatable how wise it is for Lio to criticize the status of the show publically and it would be interesting to know how the WWE officials react to his comments.