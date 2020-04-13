Lio Rush Takes Issue With Cruiserweight Tournament

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush has taken issue with WWE’s recently announced Cruiserweight Tournament. The round-robin tournament will be held to determine an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion while current champion Jordan Devlin is stuck in the United Kingdom due to the coronavirus pandemic. This renders him unable to defend his title, hence the decision to crown an Interim.

Taking to his Twitter account, Lio Rush wrote: “Is this still April fools!? Face with tears of joy. No Man Of The Hour? No 25-year-old piece of gold? No Versace Doctor? No Former Cruiserweight Champion? No LIO MF RUSH!?”

Rush followed up with another message. This tweet highlighted how he hasn’t been featured in a WWE video game, doesn’t have an action figure, and has been excluded from the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. He ended it by asking, “@WWE y’all want to tell me something?”

No game……No toy….. No Cruiserweight championship tournament. @WWE y’all want to tell me something? — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 12, 2020

Lio Rush previously held the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for 63 days. He lost the belt to Angel Garza last year on the December 11 episode of NXT.

Eight men have been announced to vie for the title. They include KUSHIDA, Tony Nese, Jake Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, El Hijo del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa, Gentlemen Jake Gallagher and a returning Drake Maverick. The tournament begins this Wednesday night on NXT.