Lita Believes Rob Gronkowski Has The ‘Raw Tools’ To Do Well In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has shared her thoughts on one of WWE’s newest signings, Rob Gronkowski. Joining ESPN’s late-night sow Now or Never, Lita explained how she loves seeing people cross over from being a pro athlete to pro wrestling. She noted how they don’t normally account for the charisma and work ethic that goes into being an in-ring competitor.

“I love seeing that small percentage of people that cross over because being a professional athlete you’re so focused and you’re not thinking about the charisma and the stuff that goes into being a wrestler.”

Lita Lists On Gronkowski Needs To Do To Succeed

Lita then pointed to how Gronkowski and his friend Mojo already showcase plenty of charisma and personality. She believes he has the raw tools to allow him a good starting point in WWE.

“But you see Gronk and Mojo together, who also has that larger than life personality,” Lita said. “You might not know all the moves, you might not know all the ins and outs but there’s no denying that charisma and that personality, he has the personality.”

Gronkowski will reportedly be making his SmackDown debut on March 20. He will apparently have some kind of role at WrestleMania 36, potentially setting up a future storyline past “The Grandest Stage of Them All”.

