Lita Discusses WWE Not Following Up On Evolution’s Success

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has shared her disbelief at WWE's refusal to deliver another Evolution of Mae Young Tournament event.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently joined the Women’s Wrestling Weekly Podcast. During their conversation, she addressed WWE’s decision to not follow up with another Evolution or May Young Classic event. Given the feedback those shows received, Lita shared her disbelief at WWE holding back.

“Dude, why is it not back? So Mae Young got so much positive feedback, Evolution was sold out, granted, you can’t look at your own timeline for how people feel because they’re like, ‘You’re so great,’ and I’m like, oh, everyone loved it, but from what I got, everybody responded really positively to it, even just financially, it was sold out, I don’t understand why there is not another Evolution, why it didn’t make the regular PPV cut, was really shocking to me.”

Lita competed during the Evolution pay-per-view. She teamed up with Trish Stratus. The duo defeated the team of Mickie James and Alicia Fox.

Lita’s Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Lita was then asked which female wrestlers would adorn her personal wrestling Mount Rushmore. She listed names from the industry’s past and present. Alongside Chyna, Lita included the current WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Luna. She explained how she always found Luna really cool and believed her to be underrated, “[…] she doesn’t get the love that she deserves.”

Adding onto the conversation of legacy recognition, Lita noted how Chyna should be added into the WWE Hall of Fame as a solo entrant.

