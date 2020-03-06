Liv Morgan On Elimination Chamber Opportunity, Lana Storyline

RAW Superstar Liv Morgan is scheduled to participate in a Chamber match at this Sunday’s pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber. If victorious, she will have earned a RAW Women’s Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 36. Speaking with New York Post, Morgan opened up about the matchup. She also discussed her inclusion in the recent Lana/Bobby Lashley storyline and her new character.

“The Elimination Chamber match, I feel like, is the biggest opportunity I’ve gotten so far in my career. I’m taking it very, very, very, very, very seriously,” she admitted. “I just came back from a nine-month hiatus where I got a makeover and did a lot of self-discovery. I feel like I need this win more than anyone. I need this win more than anyone else in this match. Not only that, we have Ruby and Sarah. Our friendship pretty much blew up. So there are a lot of factors in this match.”

Liv Morgan Returns

Having returned to screens as Lana’s former lover, Morgan shared that she was happy to be a part of the storyline. She believes that the shocking nature of her return and role in the narrative helped make it more memorable.

“I think it was very shocking. I think it came out of left field and no one expected it, and I think maybe that was the goal. I don’t think anything is dead in WWE. I can’t really answer that, but I do think the door is open for it to be touched on again.”

New Attitude

With her return came a new attitude for the Superstar. When asked what fans should know about her new approach, Morgan stressed how she is confident and comfortable with herself.

“Just that I’m confident, I’m comfortable within myself, by myself. I don’t need to do these extra things to get people’s attention. I can get attention on my own with my work. I don’t need these extra factors to get noticed anymore. I’m not shuffled in with other people. I’m still growing. You don’t just grow and stop growing in nine months. I’m still figuring out my footing and my placing, and it’s just a work in progress.”

Liv Morgan competes against Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan in an Elimination Chamber match this Sunday.