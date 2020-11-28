Friday, November 27, 2020

Liv Morgan On Having WWE Cameras Around For Ups And Downs

Liv Morgan talks about her upcoming documentary

By Anutosh Bajpai
Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan

Being famous in any field means that you have to give up your privacy and you are constantly being followed by people and cameras doesn’t matter where you are or what you are feeling.

Liv Morgan got a taste of it during the filming of her Liv Forever documentary which chronicles a rough period of time in the female star’s career in 2019, right after the breakup of the Riott Squad.

The WWE star talked about this experience during her recent interview with The Asbury Park Press where she said that having cameras around during the ups and downs almost felt like therapy:

“As it went on, it almost felt like therapy, every week I would go meet with the awesome crew I was working with and they’re going to talk to me about my life. It ended up being way more real and raw than I thought.”

The Riott Squad consisting of Ruby Riott,  Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan made their debut on the main roster in November 2017 and the group stayed together for a couple of years.

However, in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, Liv Morgan was moved to the SmackDown brand while her partners remained on Raw, effectively breaking the group up.

The Liv Forever documentary chronicles this time in the former NXT star’s career and it will premiere on WWE Network this Sunday. You can check out the trailer for it below:

