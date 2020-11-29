Liv Morgan Opens Up About Bizarre Wedding Segment With Lana

The storyline among Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley had many bizarre twists and turns and one of it was a returning Liv Morgan interrupting the storyline wedding between Lana and Lashley.

The Riott Squad member was recently interviewed by Fox Sports ahead of the premiere of her Liv Forever documentary on WWE Network this Sunday.

During the interview, Morgan talked about a number of things and opening up about the Lana wedding segment; she explained why she didn’t say no to it:

“It was crazy enough that I couldn’t say no, you know, looking back, I’ve had mixed feelings on it, too. But, looking back on it, I just think everything happens for a reason, you know?

And what we wanted to accomplish was to re-debut Liv in the biggest way possible. I definitely think that was accomplished. No one saw it coming. So, at the end of the day, I loved it and I’m grateful for it.”

Liv Morgan was drafted to Raw during the 2019 draft in October and WWE subsequently started airing vignettes promoting her return which continued throughout the month of December.

She finally made her return during the December 30 episode where she interrupted the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, to profess her love for Lana. However, Morgan aligned herself with Rusev after being rejected and attacked by the Ravishing Russian.