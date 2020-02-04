Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott have reacted to the events from last night's RAW.

Ruby Riott returned to WWE after having missed 262 days due to two separate shoulder surgeries. The 29-year-old’s last official match before going on the shelf was May 17th, 2019 at a house show in Cardiff, Wales. Riott returned last night and turned on her former Riott Squad teammate, Liv Morgan.

WWE correspondents caught up with Riott backstage from RAW last night. Riott seemed uninterested in answering any questions, however, and stormed away from the interview without issuing any comment.

Video of the attempted interview can be viewed in the player below:

Liv Morgan Reacts To Ruby Riott’s RAW Return

Liv Morgan issued a social media post last night after RAW. She posted the following to Twitter:

Riott Squad

Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan debuted as the Riott Squad on the WWE main roster on November 21st, 2017. A year later, the trio would all get matching tattoos to commemorate one-year together.

After WrestleMania 35 last year, the faction was broken up when Liv Morgan was drafted to Smackdown. Morgan wouldn’t do much on the brand until reappearing on RAW during the Bobby Lashley and Lana wedding recently. Sarah Logan is also on RAW where she recently had a small angle with Charlotte Flair going before the Royal Rumble. Riott underwent two shoulder surgeries last year, the first in May and then another in August.