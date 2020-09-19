Live Coverage: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 1

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Start Times (September 19, 2020): 1AM Pacific, 4AM Eastern, 9AM UK, 5PM Japan, 6PM East Australia

G1 Climax 30 Day 1 Card

Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

A Block: Will Ospreay vs Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Jeff Cobb vs Taichi

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs Minoru Suzuki

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs Jay White

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs Kazuchika Okada

Standings

A Block:

0 points – Jeff Cobb, Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Shingo Takagi, Yujiro Takahashi, Jay White



B Block:

0 points – EVIL, Hirooki Goto, KENTA, Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr., SANADA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI