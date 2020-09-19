Live Coverage: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 1

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!
Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Start Times (September 19, 2020): 1AM Pacific, 4AM Eastern, 9AM UK, 5PM Japan, 6PM East Australia
G1 Climax 30 Day 1 Card
Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura
A Block: Will Ospreay vs Yujiro Takahashi
A Block: Jeff Cobb vs Taichi
A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs Minoru Suzuki
A Block: Shingo Takagi vs Jay White
A Block: Kota Ibushi vs Kazuchika Okada
Standings
A Block:
0 points – Jeff Cobb, Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, Shingo Takagi, Yujiro Takahashi, Jay White
B Block:
0 points – EVIL, Hirooki Goto, KENTA, Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson, Zack Sabre Jr., SANADA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI