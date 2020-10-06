Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 10

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Start Times:

Pacific: 10/6 2:30AM

Eastern: 10/6 5:30AM

UK: 10/6 10:30AM

Japan: 10/6 6:30PM

East Australia: 10/6 8:30PM

G1 Climax 30 Day 10 Card

Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano

B Block: SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

B Block: Juice Robinson vs. EVIL

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tetsuya Naito

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA

G1 Climax 30 Standings

A Block:

8 points – Kota Ibushi

6 points – Taichi, Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada

4 points – Shingo Takagi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii

0 points – Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:

6 points – Toru Yano, Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson

4 points – KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL

2 points – Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, SANADA