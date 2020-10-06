Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 10

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!
Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Start Times:
- Pacific: 10/6 2:30AM
- Eastern: 10/6 5:30AM
- UK: 10/6 10:30AM
- Japan: 10/6 6:30PM
- East Australia: 10/6 8:30PM
G1 Climax 30 Day 10 Card
Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji
B Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano
B Block: SANADA vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
B Block: Juice Robinson vs. EVIL
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Tetsuya Naito
B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA
G1 Climax 30 Standings
A Block:
8 points – Kota Ibushi
6 points – Taichi, Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada
4 points – Shingo Takagi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii
0 points – Yujiro Takahashi
B Block:
6 points – Toru Yano, Tetsuya Naito, Juice Robinson
4 points – KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL
2 points – Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, SANADA