Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 11

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!
Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Start Times:
- Pacific: 10/7 2:30AM
- Eastern: 10/7 5:30AM
- UK: 10/7 10:30AM
- Japan: 10/7 6:30PM
- East Australia: 10/7 8:30PM
G1 Climax 30 Day 11 Card
Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd
A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi
A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb
A Block: Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki
A Block: Taichi vs. Jay White
A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi
G1 Climax 30 Standings
A Block:
8 points – Kota Ibushi
6 points – Taichi, Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada
4 points – Shingo Takagi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii
0 points – Yujiro Takahashi
B Block:
8 points – Tetsuya Naito
6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, EVIL
4 points – KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto, SANADA
2 points – YOSHI-HASHI