Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 11

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

- Advertisement -

Start Times:

Pacific: 10/7 2:30AM

Eastern: 10/7 5:30AM

UK: 10/7 10:30AM

Japan: 10/7 6:30PM

East Australia: 10/7 8:30PM

G1 Climax 30 Day 11 Card

Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

A Block: Will Ospreay vs. Minoru Suzuki

A Block: Taichi vs. Jay White

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Shingo Takagi

G1 Climax 30 Standings

A Block:

8 points – Kota Ibushi

6 points – Taichi, Jay White, Minoru Suzuki, Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada

4 points – Shingo Takagi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii

0 points – Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:

8 points – Tetsuya Naito

6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, EVIL

4 points – KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr., Hirooki Goto, SANADA

2 points – YOSHI-HASHI