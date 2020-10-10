Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 13

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!
Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Start Times:
- Pacific: 10/10 1AM
- Eastern: 10/10 4AM
- UK: 10/10 9AM
- Japan: 10/10 5PM
- East Australia: 10/10 6PM
G1 Climax 30 Day 13 Card
Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji
A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb
A Block: Jay White vs. Yujiro Takahashi
A Block: Will Ospreay vs. Taichi
A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki
A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi
G1 Climax 30 Standings
A Block:
8 points – Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Jay White
6 points – Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi
4 points – Jeff Cobb
0 points – Yujiro Takahashi
B Block:
10 points – Tetsuya Naito
8 points – EVIL
6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr., SANADA
4 points – KENTA
2 points – YOSHI-HASHI