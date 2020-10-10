Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 13

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Start Times:

Pacific: 10/10 1AM

Eastern: 10/10 4AM

UK: 10/10 9AM

Japan: 10/10 5PM

East Australia: 10/10 6PM

G1 Climax 30 Day 13 Card

Yuya Uemura vs. Yota Tsuji

A Block: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb

A Block: Jay White vs. Yujiro Takahashi

A Block: Will Ospreay vs. Taichi

A Block: Kota Ibushi vs. Minoru Suzuki

A Block: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi

G1 Climax 30 Standings

A Block:

8 points – Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Jay White

6 points – Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi

4 points – Jeff Cobb

0 points – Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:

10 points – Tetsuya Naito

8 points – EVIL

6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr., SANADA

4 points – KENTA

2 points – YOSHI-HASHI