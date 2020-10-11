Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 14

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!

Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.

Start Times:

Pacific: 10/11 2AM

Eastern: 10/11 5AM

UK: 10/11 10AM

Japan: 10/11 6PM

East Australia: 10/11 8PM

G1 Climax 30 Day 14 Card

Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd

B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

B Block: Toru Yano vs. KENTA

B Block: Juice Robinson vs. SANADA

B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto

B Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. EVIL

G1 Climax 30 Standings

A Block:

10 points – Jay White, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada

6 points – Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, Jeff Cobb

0 points – Yujiro Takahashi

B Block:

10 points – Tetsuya Naito

8 points – EVIL

6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr., SANADA

4 points – KENTA

2 points – YOSHI-HASHI