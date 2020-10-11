Live Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 14

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived!
Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only live Japanese commentary available. English commentary will be uploaded within several days. This event will have reduced attendance capacity to comply with COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Start Times:
- Pacific: 10/11 2AM
- Eastern: 10/11 5AM
- UK: 10/11 10AM
- Japan: 10/11 6PM
- East Australia: 10/11 8PM
G1 Climax 30 Day 14 Card
Yota Tsuji vs. Gabriel Kidd
B Block: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
B Block: Toru Yano vs. KENTA
B Block: Juice Robinson vs. SANADA
B Block: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hirooki Goto
B Block: Tetsuya Naito vs. EVIL
G1 Climax 30 Standings
A Block:
10 points – Jay White, Will Ospreay, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada
6 points – Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, Tomohiro Ishii, Shingo Takagi, Jeff Cobb
0 points – Yujiro Takahashi
B Block:
10 points – Tetsuya Naito
8 points – EVIL
6 points – Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Zack Sabre Jr., SANADA
4 points – KENTA
2 points – YOSHI-HASHI